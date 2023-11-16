EDGE Expands Global VTOL Capabilities With First Major Sale Of HT-100 Unmanned Helicopters

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

EDGE Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), has adopted several HT-100 multi-role unmanned performance helicopters for integration onto the vessels of one of its major export programmes.

The HT-100 is manufactured by Switzerland-based ANAVIA, in which EDGE recently purchased a 52% shareholding, and is part of the group's strategy of building its autonomous air system capabilities to become a global leader in the highly-specialised domain. ANAVIA specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of versatile vertical take-off & landing (VTOL) systems of up to 750 kilograms, and their associated capabilities.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said: “In just over a week since we announced the acquisition of a majority shareholding in ANAVIA, we have now received the first significant international order for the HT-11. This is representative of the confidence being placed on EDGE and its partners in the development and delivery of sophisticated cross-complementary autonomous air, sea, and land solutions. This is the first of many orders we are expecting for this exceptional aircraft, underscoring the value of the innovative and symbiotic partnerships and acquisitions strategy with SMEs and industry specialists we are adopting for continued technological excellence and growth.

The HT-100 can be used for various mission profiles such as surveillance and reconnaissance, inspection, and mapping and cargo and can fly for up to six hours at a speed of 120 kmh, and has a Data link range up to 200km.

