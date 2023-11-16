EDGE Receives Order From The UAE Ministry Of Defence For 100 REACH-S Unmanned Aircraft

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

EDGE will provide the medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) REACH-S unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for enhanced surveillance missions.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, announced its first major order from the UAE Armed Forces for the locally-manufactured REACH-S fixed-wing UAV. Announced at the Dubai Airshow, the order to supply 100 REACH-S is the first of its kind for the for UAE-made fixed-wing drones.

ADVANCED CONCEPTS, a business unit within EDGE dedicated to the design and development of innovative technologies, is currently developing the REACH-S in line with end users' requirements. ADASI, an EDGE entity which designs and develops autonomous systems, will oversee the production and deliver the contract to the UAE Armed Forces.

Saeed Al Mansoori, SVP of ADVANCED CONCEPTS, said:““The development of the REACH-S, one of the first locally-made medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), marks a significant milestone for EDGE. Thanks to the dedicated team at ADVANCED CONCEPTS, we have successfully completed two flight tests and a weapon release campaign for the REACH-S, and we are currently gearing up for a long-endurance flight test.”

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, said:“This significant orderdemonstrates our expanding expertise in the aerospace sector and our ongoing investment in autonomous systems which meet the UAE Armed Forces' requirements. Collaborating with ADVANCED CONCEPTS to deliver this solution also exemplifies how synergies between entities within EDGE Group lead to optimised benefits for the end user.”

The REACH-S will provide the UAE Armed Forces with a cost-effective, 24-hour intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capability. The aircraft features autonomous take-off and landing, a mount on the underbelly for an electro-optical sensor, and the ability to fly up to 200km away from the Ground Control Station, making it ideal for border security and long-range operations.

Attendees of DAS can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at indoor stand 520 in the main hall, and outdoor stand S49 at Dubai World Central until 17 November, 2023.

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.



