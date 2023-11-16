Climate Change Is Disrupting Global Trade 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
– Panama's drought shows how trade disruptions from climate extremes can reverberate around the world
By Serkan Arslanalp ,
Robin Koepke ,
Alessandra Sozzi ,
Jasper Verschuur
Around 1,000 ships pass through the Panama Canal each month carrying a total of over 40 million tons of goods, about 5 percent of global maritime trade volumes. But water levels in this vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans have fallen to critical lows because of the worst drought in the canal's 143-year history.
Drought
restrictions
imposed amid insufficient rainfall at the Gatún Lake, which feeds the canal, have reduced throughput by some 15 million tons so far this year. Ships have faced an additional six days in transit. The authorities are exploring strategic options to boost the water supply in the canal.
Chart of the Week
shows, ports in Panama, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru, El Salvador and Jamaica are suffering most from these delays, with 10 percent to 25 percent of their total maritime trade flows affected. But the drought's effects are felt as far away as Asia, Europe and North America. The drought will hamper trade for months to come, with
canal passages set to halve
to 18 ships per day by February, down from 36 in ordinary times. Economies reliant on the canal for trade should prepare for more disruption and delay.
Amid climate change, droughts, floods, tropical storms and other disasters are becoming more common and pose a serious threat to maritime infrastructure. With
PortWatch , an open platform launched today by researchers from the IMF and the University of Oxford, policymakers can prepare for trade disruptions caused by shocks like climate extremes and decide how to respond to them.
The platform uses real-time satellite data to track nearly 120,000 cargo ships and tankers worldwide over 99 percent of global maritime trade. It provides daily estimates of trade volumes at 1,400 ports and more than a dozen pinch points, such as the Panama Canal.
PortWatch simulates international spillovers from a port closure and plots disruptions to onward supply chains on an interactive map. It enables climate scenario analysis, providing modeled risk estimates for a range of climate extremes. PortWatch also
sends alerts
on potential and actual trade disruptions after major disasters.
This blog was co-authored by the PortWatch team, which includes
Parisa Kamali .
See the press release:
IMF and University of Oxford Launch“PortWatch” Platform to Monitor and Simulate Trade Disruptions .
MENAFN16112023000232011072ID1107442582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.