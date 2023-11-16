NTT DATA Transforming The Future Of The Digital Workplace With Generative AI And Copilot For Microsoft 365

(MENAFN- Pressat) NTT DATA one of the first partners to launch offerings for Copilot for Microsoft 365

TOKYO, 15 November 2023 -- NTT DATA a digital business and IT services leader, has built offers for Copilot for Microsoft 365, the recently launched AI powered productivity tool and orchestration engine, that is designed to use deep learning techniques and advanced capabilities of LLMs like OpenAI GPT-4. NTT DATA and Microsoft are working together to develop new ways to help businesses improve their customer and employee experience by revolutionizing the way that organizations operate with AI.

Recognized by Microsoft as a trusted advisor and solution partner, NTT DATA will help businesses automate tasks and create content bolstering productivity and reducing costs. The newly created offerings signifies the evolution of NTT DATA's relationship with Microsoft, delivering services and support across the Microsoft portfolio to enterprises globally.

NTT DATA has created ways to help organizations unleash the full potential of everyday AI to enhance collaboration, elevate employee experience, and maximize productivity in modern workplaces. These include:

· A 3 Week Advisory Workshop - to help enterprises understand the potential of generative AI in the digital workplace, evaluate their preparedness and maturity state for Copilot for Microsoft 365, and recommend how they can unlock the new wave of employee productivity with integration into existing Microsoft productivity suite management. Deliverables include an organization readiness report, use cases and personas, pilot planning, roadmap and recommendations.

· Cloud Voice Readiness Assessment Workshop - an assessment of processes to gain a thorough understanding of how Copilot for Microsoft 365's generative AI capabilities can be used with calling and meeting solutions to improve business outcomes. This includes demonstrations of use cases and scenarios, and customized, actionable recommendations.

· Managed EX - get support services for Copilot in Microsoft Teams. An "Essentials " service provides NTT DATA specialists to work alongside a client's own IT experts, allowing businesses to maintain control of their estate. A "Premium " service option gives access to proactive monitoring, full-service management and SLA-backed operational efficiencies.

Marv Mouchawar, Executive Vice President, Global Innovation Headquarters at NTT DATA Group Corporation, commented“We're proud to be strengthening our relationship with Microsoft and to be one of the first partners to launch offerings for Copilot for Microsoft 365. This is a powerful AI tool that will enable us to assist clients in realizing the full potential of generative AI technologies. This collaboration is part of NTT DATA's continued commitment to providing innovative AI solutions to clients through their entire journey, from advisory to managing their Microsoft estate, including Copilot. It means helping businesses enhance the power of next-generation AI in an entirely new way of working and unlocking a new wave of productivity growth.”

“NTT DATA's global footprint is backed by their integrated solutions portfolio, robust network platform, and ongoing technology innovation,” said Uriel Rootshtain , Senior Director, Field and Partner Marketing at Microsoft.“NTT DATA brings a strong track record of helping customers realize value from their Microsoft 365 investments with their tailored service offerings, and we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration to enable new client scenarios with the innovative capabilities introduced by Copilot for Microsoft 365.”

NTT DATA is a Microsoft Global System Integrator Partner . The new integration builds on NTT DATA's continued relationship with Microsoft as a recognized Solution Partner across Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Security, Data, AI, and Digital and Application Innovation, receiving over 20 global Microsoft partner awards over the last decade. NTT DATA drives cloud transformation as an Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) while ensuring clients have the highest levels of security as a Microsoft Security MSP and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This initiative is also part of NTT DATA's comprehensive, global GenAI strategy aimed at enhancing the company's delivery model as well as assisting clients in integrating GenAI into their value chains across all industries.

Visit Microsoft AppSource to find out more about NTT DATA and Copilot for Microsoft 365 services.

