New Support For Tinnitus Sufferers In Southwest Thanks To National Lottery Funding

(MENAFN- Pressat) Tinnitus UK have launched a new project to develop tinnitus support groups in the Southwest of England. This exciting new project has been funded by a grant of £169,383 from the National Lottery (Reaching Communities) fund.

It is estimated that over 620,000 people experience tinnitus in the Southwest region alone, and 7.6 million people across the UK - around 1 in 7 adults. Tinnitus is defined as the experience of sounds with no external source, most commonly ringing or buzzing, but sometimes experienced as whooshing, clicking or even music. Many people aren't troubled by sounds they hear, but for around 10%, the condition has a significant impact on their quality of life, often linked to stress, anxiety or sometimes depression.

Maisie Carscadden, Tinnitus UK Interim Head of Services said:“We are looking to engage with local communities in the Southwest to recruit, empower and support people with tinnitus to set up new support groups.

This is in response to a need we identified in the region, which is currently largely isolated from local tinnitus support.

“Being with other people who have tinnitus, listening to their experiences and how they manage it, can be a huge help to people who are struggling with their tinnitus. It is amazing seeing the difference it can make, especially those who have recently been diagnosed.

“Our first task is to recruit a Regional Engagement Officer, who will be based in the Southwest. They will embed themselves within the existing tinnitus community in Dorset, Devon and Cornwall with the aim of significantly improving the support for those living in the region.”

For more information visit org or contact the Tinnitus UK helpline on 0800 018 0527.

-ends-

Press Contact

For more information:

Nic Wray

Communications Manager

Tinnitus UK

+44 (0)114 250 9933

Notes to Editors

Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing a sound when there is no external source for that sound. Someone with tinnitus may hear ringing, buzzing, hissing, whistling or other noises. Tinnitus can be there all the time or come and go. The volume of someone's tinnitus can vary from one episode to the next.

Tinnitus comes in many types, but Tinnitus UK is here for everyone living with tinnitus.

We are striving for a world where no one suffers with tinnitus.

That's why we provide free support to anyone with tinnitus or caring for someone with tinnitus.

That's why we are leading the charge for more investment in tinnitus research.

That's why we are connecting the research community to people living with tinnitus to ensure those searching for new treatments and a cure understand the impact of tinnitus on everyday lives.

That's why we work with healthcare professionals to ensure you receive the right information to manage your tinnitus.

For every seven adults in the UK, one will have tinnitus. Think about that the next time you're in the supermarket, on the bus, or walking down the street. Tinnitus affects 7.6 million people in the UK – with 1.5 million of them having severe tinnitus.

To everyone living with tinnitus our message is clear – your struggle is our cause.

org

Tinnitus UK, Ground Floor Unit 5, Acorn Business Park, Woodseats Close, Sheffield, United Kingdom S8 0TB. Tinnitus UK is a registered charity. Registered charity number 1011145.