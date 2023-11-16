7 Online Resources To Learn About Oral Health

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Oral health is an essential aspect of our overall health. Taking care of teeth and gums can prevent various dental problems and improve a person's quality of life. However, not everybody has access to a dental professional or knows much about oral health. Fortunately, there are several online resources that can provide crucial information on oral health and help people take care of their teeth and gums.

Colgate is a renowned oral care brand, and its website has a wealth of information on oral health. The Oral Care Center section includes articles, tips, and videos on various oral care topics, from brushing techniques to the benefits of clear teeth aligners .

The American Dental Association (ADA) is a professional organization providing a wealth of oral health information. Their website includes articles, brochures, and FAQs on oral health and dental procedures. There's also a directory of ADA-approved dentists so that people can find one in their area.

MouthHealthy is a website maintained by the ADA that provides comprehensive oral health information. The site includes advice on oral care, dental procedures, and oral health for different age groups. It also provides resources for dental professionals and hosts videos and infographics to help people better understand oral health.

The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) is part of the National Institutes of Health and focuses on oral health and dental research. Their website includes information on various oral health topics, including tips for maintaining healthy teeth, the costs of clear teeth aligners, and conditions that affect oral health.

Crest is an oral care brand that provides information on oral care through its website. Their site includes articles, videos, and interactive tools that cover various oral health topics, from brushing techniques to the benefits of electric toothbrushes.

Oral-B is another leading oral care brand that provides an excellent resource for oral health. Its website has a section dedicated to oral care, which includes articles, videos, and interactive tools on various oral care-related topics. They also have resources to help people learn about teeth aligners cost, how to floss correctly, and types of teeth whitening procedures.

Delta Dental is a dental insurance provider and offers a resource center on its website. The center includes articles, infographics, and interactive tools on various oral health topics, from tips for brushing and flossing to understanding dental insurance.

The bacteria that thrive in an unhealthy mouth can contribute to other health issues like heart disease, stroke, and respiratory problems. On top of that, poor oral hygiene has also been linked to preterm labor in pregnant women. Taking care of oral health is essential to maintaining a person's overall health and well-being. By scheduling regular dental check-ups, brushing twice a day, and flossing regularly, people can help ensure that their mouth stays healthy and positively contributes to their overall health.