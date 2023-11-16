Peace Imperative For Development Of J & K: LG

“We always have to keep one thing in our minds. I have said this a thousand times, even in Srinagar. Without peace, development cannot take place. And the most important and imperative thing is that peace is to be maintained. Establishing peace is not only the job of police force or administration. For this, citizens too have an important role to play,” Sinha said.

He was addressing a gathering on Thursday afternoon after inaugurating Eco Park at Shalimar along the Foreshore Road. Earlier, Sinha inaugurated other Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL)

projects, including Sunset Plaza and Boulevard Right Walkway near Convention Centre here.

“If we shun our responsibilities and leave everything to police force and the administration, trust me, peace will never be established,” he said.

Lashing out at his critics, the LG said that though the era of conflict profiteers was over in Jammu and Kashmir, there were still some left who only wished to see peace getting disturbed. He also accused them of spreading rumors and misinformation to instigate people.

“The day peace gets disturbed, believe me, there will be no tourism, there will be no development, the economy won't rise and there will be no employment opportunities left,” Sinha said, alleging that there are still some people, who make baseless and unfounded charges without any evidence.

“These people make attempts to vitiate peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir when something happens around the world,” the LG said, in an apparent reference to the J&K political parties carrying out demonstrations against the war in Palestine.

On this occasion, Sinha also hailed the SSCL officers for excellent city planning and execution of the important developmental projects. With such projects, he said, Srinagar was gradually regaining its lost glory.

“Srinagar is becoming an example for the country on how urban transformation is taking place. We should be proud of these achievements and not of the person who was born here and has killed 100 people,” he said.

He also asserted that the ongoing developmental and beautification works were just a beginning not a destination

“Destination is still away. And I'm sure, someday we will also reach there,” he said, adding“Not only Kashmir but for Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar is emerging as a centre of development. I know in coming days, the sunset point will become a favourite tourist destination and provide ample employment opportunities to our youth,”

The LG also said that he was ready to talk to people with an open heart if they have any grievances or difficulties.

Earlier, the LG inaugurated Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, Right-side Walkway of Boulevard Road from Badyari Chowk to Nishat garden, Phase-I of Northern Foreshore Road Lakefront project from Nishat to Naseem Bagh.

“Dal Lakefront projects are testimony to our commitment of reviving the historical social relationship of Srinagar city with lakes and rivers and providing a better quality of life,” he said.

“Incredibly beautiful Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, Eco Park at Shalimar, 9.30 km stretch of right-side Walkway of Boulevard Road from Badyari Chowk to Nishat Bagh and Phase-I of Northern Foreshore Road Lakefront project from Nishat to Naseem Bagh, will offer a bundle of happiness to people,” he added.

He said the projects dedicated to the public today will be the most unique and serene attractions of the city.

“It will provide an opportunity to explore soothing environment, creative urban life, scenic plaza and numerous charming spots to sit and enjoy mother nature's rhythm,” he said, adding“Pedestrian walkway, cycling facility, and open space around Dal Lake will enhance the experience of citizens and tourists,”

At the inaugural ceremony, the LG also highlighted the Urban Transformation being carried out by his administration and the significant steps taken to improve tourism and economic activities in the UT.

Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, the first clear Open Space around Dal Lake, Boulevard Road with more than 1000 sqm area has been developed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh with public amenities like interactive seating spaces, parking management, state-of-the-art illumination, and landscaping. SSCL has also planned to introduce food kiosks in the plaza through local start-ups.

Eco Park at Shalimar, Foreshore Road developed by Jammu & Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority in convergence with Srinagar Municipal Corporation under AMRUT mission at a cost of Rs 1.97 Cr, caters to the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings and provides vibrant space for tourists and locals along the pristine Dal Lake.

The 9.30 km stretch of the right-side Walkway of Boulevard Road from Badyari Chowk to Nishat Bagh at a cost of Rs 14.19 Cr has been developed with facilities like universal access, seating and public plazas and other amenities.

Besides other senior functionaries of the administration who attended the project inauguration events included Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Athar Aamir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to eliminating the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday during a meeting to review security measures.

Sinha's statement came during a meeting here to review the security situation and development projects in ten districts of the valley.

“Chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar today to review the security and development scenario in all 10 districts of Kashmir Division,” the office of J&K LG posted on X.

The LG said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is“committed to eliminating the terror ecosystem and ensuring inclusive and progressive development” of the Union Territory, the post added.

According to reports, the meeting was aimed to finalise the 'winter strategy' to be adopted by the security agencies during the winter months-'November to March'.

“The meeting was aimed to work out a plan to ensure there is no disturbance to the prevailing peace and to further cement the peace in UT to provide more relief to common people,” KNO quoting a source reported.

He said that with an aim to see a record number of tourists during winter months, the meeting discussed various means to ensure safety and security of all guests including foreign visitors to the Valley. It may be recalled that post G-20 summit in Srinagar in May this year, foreign tourist arrivals have picked up after a long time.

The source stated that those who participated include Principal Secretary home department, R K Goyal, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, DGP J&K RR Swain, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi and Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts besides other officials from the civil administration.

An official present in the meeting said that Sinha stressed on keeping the development momentum on during the winter months stating that“winter months shouldn't become hurdle in the ongoing development in the Valley.” He said that developmental works should be speeded up till the snowfall is witnessed in Kashmir.

The LG, as per sources, while expressing satisfaction over the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir, said that more efforts need to be put in to eliminate the terror-co system and the remaining terrorists.“Security forces have to ensure that peace becomes a permanent feature in J&K,” he said.

This is the second security review meeting chaired by LG in Srinagar in a fortnight. Earlier, on November 1, LG chaired a Unified High Command meeting in Srinagar. Sources said the primary focus of today's meeting was to deliberate on development that entails ongoing projects, projects nearing completion.“Focus was to ensure development gains pace while braving winter challenges,” sources said.

