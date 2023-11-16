J & K Polls Should Be Held Without Any Delay: Azad

However, he said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be held without further delay since people repose faith in only electoral democracy and it has no substitute so far in the world.

Azad said that it is only the people's representative who can provide the governance to the people at door step instead of bureaucrats who are right now running the show.

“The people can approach their representative for their day to day issues. All of them can't afford to knock the doors of officers and civil secretariat,” he said, while addressing a mammoth gathering of people at Neel, Banihal.

The former chief minister said that it was during his tenure hospitals, roads and colleges were built in Banihal.

“Prior to that the region was landlocked with dismal economic opportunities for its people. Since then the economy has grown and the jobs for its people have also risen due to which people are not forced to migrate for employment,” he said.

Azad said that once his party comes to power, the overall socioeconomic development will take place in the area since Banihal is close to his heart.

“I have a special place for you people in my heart and I assure you Banihal will be one of the emerging tourist hubs in entire Jammu and Kashmir. People should come here and spend their time that will give flip to local economy,” he said.

The DPAP chairman said that more colleges, hospitals will be provided to ease the health care facilities for its people since most of the people here cannot afford to travel long distances for the treatment purposes. He said providing quality education to the people here is also one of his main aims to ensure the youth of Banihal can compete at national and international level.

“The educational facilities in Banihal must be of higher standards so that any youth here can compete with national and international students and crave out his or her own space,” he said and assuring people that not only the developmental projects will be sanctioned but the quality standard won't be compromised.

Azad said that while he was always focusing on sanctioning of projects for Banihal, however, he faced hiccups in its execution due to insensitivity of officials at ground level.

“I won't let it happen again and ensure whatever is sanctioned is implemented on ground on war footing basis,” Azad said. If elected to power, we will sanction college, tehsil, tourism hub, more roads, best hospital in Neel.

He lashed out on political parties for exploiting the people of Banihal and said that all these parties have been rejected by the people.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now