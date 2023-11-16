Kashmir To Witness Foggy Mornings, Evenings

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With no forecast of any major wet spell in Kashmir, the weatherman here has predicted foggy weather conditions, saying that the minus temperature has been recorded at multiple places in the higher reaches of Kashmir.
Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that no significant change in the weather conditions are expected in Jammu & Kashmir.
However, he said that the shallow fog will continue across Kashmir in the morning and evening hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
“As per the forecast, the weather conditions will continue to remain dry till November 26 as no major wet spell is expected during the period,” he said.
Nonetheless, he added that cloudy weather is expected for a few days during the period. Read Also Sonam Lotus, The Beloved Weatherman, Bids Farewell To Kashmir's Skies Dry Weather Forecast In J&K
Furthermore, the MeT Director stated that the temperature in plains would settle around one degree Celsius in the next few days while in higher reaches, minus temperature has been recorded at various places.
As per the details, J&K has recorded large excess rainfall from October 01-November 15 as against the normal precipitation of 49.5 mm, the Union Territory has recorded 115.0 mm rainfall.
In the last one and a half month, the highest precipitation has been recorded in Samba where against a normal precipitation of 14.5 mm, a rainfall of 119.0 mm was recorded.
Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, has however, recorded excess rainfall as against the normal precipitation of 45.0 mm, the district has recorded 70.0 mm rainfall. 11 stations as per the data have recorded large excess rainfall while Shopian in Kashmir is the only station where deficient precipitation of 39 per cent has been recorded during the period.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16112023000215011059ID1107442567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.