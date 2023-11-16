Kashmir To Witness Foggy Mornings, Evenings

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that no significant change in the weather conditions are expected in Jammu & Kashmir.

However, he said that the shallow fog will continue across Kashmir in the morning and evening hours.

“As per the forecast, the weather conditions will continue to remain dry till November 26 as no major wet spell is expected during the period,” he said.

Nonetheless, he added that cloudy weather is expected for a few days during the period.

Furthermore, the MeT Director stated that the temperature in plains would settle around one degree Celsius in the next few days while in higher reaches, minus temperature has been recorded at various places.

As per the details, J&K has recorded large excess rainfall from October 01-November 15 as against the normal precipitation of 49.5 mm, the Union Territory has recorded 115.0 mm rainfall.

In the last one and a half month, the highest precipitation has been recorded in Samba where against a normal precipitation of 14.5 mm, a rainfall of 119.0 mm was recorded.

Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, has however, recorded excess rainfall as against the normal precipitation of 45.0 mm, the district has recorded 70.0 mm rainfall. 11 stations as per the data have recorded large excess rainfall while Shopian in Kashmir is the only station where deficient precipitation of 39 per cent has been recorded during the period.

