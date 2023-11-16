Stocks In Play

11/16/2023 - 12:05 PM EST - Xtract One Technologies Inc : Announced its SmartGateway System has been selected to protect the new 11,500-capacity CPKC Stadium, as a result of the Company's partnership with Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Xtract One Technologies Inc shares T.XTRA are trading down one cent at $0.74.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.