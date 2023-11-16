(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Trading Flat













Advertisment





U.S stocks were trading slightly lower Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78 points, or 0.2%, to 34,913. The S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,501 after ending the previous session at its highest since Sept. 14. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%.

The Labor Department said claims for new jobless benefits rose by 13,000 to 231,000 last week, well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 220,000 and the highest in nearly two years.

Macy's stock was up nearly 9% after posting stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings as fewer product markdowns and slower freight costs boosted margins by 1.1%

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as signals of higher supply from the United States met concern over lacklustre energy demand from China.

Brent futures were down 70 cents at $80.48 U.S a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was off by nearly 9 basis points at 4.45%.



















MENAFN16112023000212011056ID1107442558