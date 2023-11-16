(MENAFN- Baystreet) Toronto Stocks Flat

Housing Starts up 1% in October

















Stocks in Toronto were trading flat on Thursday following five straight days of gains that were fueled by news that interest rates may have peaked.

The TSX Composite was positive by 27.93 points at 20,085.82.

On the economic front, the trend in housing starts was higher in October at 256,280 units, up 1% from 253,957 units in September.

U.S tech giant Amazon is investing in its first Canadian wind farm. The company announced it will partner with developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on a 495-megawatt capacity wind farm to be built in Vulcan County in southern Alberta.

The Canadian dollar inched down 0.022 cents at 72.85 cents U.S.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange shed 1.33 points to 516.64.

Nine of the 12 TSX subgroups gained ground Thursday, led by gold, surging 2.44%, materials, better by 1.34%, and technology stocks, growing 0.51%.

On the downside, energy dipped 1.7%, health-care shed 1.18% and real estate pulled back 0.23%.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S stocks were trading slightly lower Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78 points, or 0.2%, to 34,913. The S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,501 after ending the previous session at its highest since Sept. 14. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%.

The Labor Department said claims for new jobless benefits rose by 13,000 to 231,000 last week, well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 220,000 and the highest in nearly two years.

Macy's stock was up nearly 9% after posting stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings as fewer product markdowns and slower freight costs boosted margins by 1.1%

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as signals of higher supply from the United States met concern over lacklustre energy demand from China.

Brent futures were down 70 cents at $80.48 U.S a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was off by nearly 9 basis points at 4.45%.





















