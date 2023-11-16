A Must Buy Holiday Gift For A (Grand)Parent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

All children want is time. Today children are not getting the undivided attention necessary to flourish. Gone are the days when we sit and spend time with our children unaccompanied by technology. When was the last time you went to a playground, a waiting room, or a restaurant and observed an adult speaking with a child? Too often we see children and (grand)parents immersed in devices.

The new hardcover coffee table book,“180 Dates” prompts caregivers, parents and grandparents to be intentional with the relationship they cultivate with their child. Author, journalist and mother, Leslie Yeransian-Dolsak created“180 Dates” to help adults carve out a date a month with their child, every month for 15 years.“If you deliberately plan a date once a month with each of your children, over the course of 15 years that's 180 dates, and 180-degree transformation, for the better.”

Yeransian-Dolsak thought of the concept behind 180 Dates when she found a letter her deceased father had written to her.“The letter was the only documented advice I have from my father. This book forces parents, grandparents, and caregivers to put pen to paper once a month and create a legacy.”

Today children are spending on average 180 to 225 hours a month on technology, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a breakdown of daily screen time use of children between ages 8 and 18 years old. Adults prior to COVID-19 were taking in 330 hours of monthly screentime, after the Covid pandemic hit that shot up to 570 hours a month, based on a Neilsen study calculating daily usage.“We should never be 'too busy.' That's simply false. We all have an hour to give monthly to our child that's undisturbed, uninterrupted and sacred.” said Yeransian-Dolsak.“We have to take back and re-allocate our time away from the screen and onto our child.”

Certainly, there is a way to carve out an hour or two each month to spend quality time with your loved one and record the discoveries made from that connection.“180 Dates” is a tool to make documenting your time with your child easier so that he/she can look back and see love, guidance and wisdom coming from someone who mattered most to them. It's a beautiful gift for a child to keep close to their heart long after their (grand)parent or caregiver is living.

“It's never too late to start. You can start '180 Dates' when your child is three and end at 18 years old or start at 30 and end at 55.” It's never too late to learn from our elders. Beyond quality time and less technology, the book enforces intergenerational bonds. Older generations need the opportunity to tell their story, give their impact and leave a legacy.

If you don't think you are creative, enough to come up with an idea for a monthly date? The book has 100 suggestions for dates. There is ample room for recording the memories and scrapbooking keepsakes like movie stubs, concert tickets or just a quick Polaroid. The only requirement: no cell phones.

