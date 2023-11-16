Shincheonji Church Celebrates Unprecedented Rapid Growth, Surpassing 100,000 New Members In Less Than A Year Again

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chicago, Illinois Nov 16, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The '100,000 Graduation Ceremony', gathering more than 100,000 saints who have entered Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony in one place, was successfully held in an orderly manner without a single safety incident on the 12th.

Zion Christian Mission Center, a Bible education institution of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, held the 'Shincheonji 12 Tribes Zion Christian Mission Center 114th Graduation Ceremony' at Daegu Stadium. A total of 108,084 students graduated from this 100,000 graduation ceremony. It is the third time producing graduates more than 100,000, following 103,764 in 2019 and 106,186 in 2022.

The graduation ceremony, which began with the opening declaration of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Church Chairman Man-hee Lee, continued with the broadcast of congratulatory videos from people around the world, and a commemorative speech by Chairman Lee . In his commemorative remarks, Chairman Lee stated,“God is watching our gathering. Let's make the world a better place according to God's will,” and encouraged the graduates and guests.

Regarding the words of Revelation that the graduates learned, Chairman Lee said,“The book of Revelation is not very long, but it contains tremendous information about the coming of God's kingdom.” He emphasized,“Believing in this and making all of this known to many people is God's will.”

He continued,“God and heaven coming to this earth and becoming one signifies that it will become a holy world ruled by God,” and urged,“Let us make a good world according to God's will.”

In his congratulatory remarks, Director Young-jin Tan of Zion Christian Mission Center mentioned,“(You, graduates) have directly heard the greatest revealed words in 6,000 years and confirmed what God has promised today. So, I believe that you have clearly realized who you are according to the Bible.“Now let us take the lead in restoring all nations and achieving global peace,” he pleaded.

At the graduation ceremony, a 15-minute card section performance with the theme of 'The New Covenant Revelation testified by Shincheonji: Events of Betrayal, Destruction, and Salvation,' by over 10,000 participants received enthusiastic cheers and applause. This card section, which condenses the meaning of the 'The entire chapters of the Book of Revelation,' is regarded as the only comprehensive cultural and artistic content in the world that expresses the prophecy of the Book of Revelation and the reality of its fulfillment through cards.

Graduate student Hyeon-mo Jeong's graduation speech, following the awarding of the certificate, tassel ceremony, and presentation of the awards, also received a lot of attention.

The graduate student, Jeong, the current Education Vice President of I.U.C Korean graduate school, stated“Last year, I was invited as a guest to the 100,000th graduation ceremony for the class of 113. I was very curious about the secret behind the gathering of 100,000 people every year despite severe persecution, and I also wondered about how the young people who filled the stadium were so lively and vigorous.“I decided to take a course at the Zion Christian Mission Center after hearing that the secret was the word,” he said.

He disclosed,“Following the belief that I will not walk unless it is the right path, I simultaneously took the master's and doctoral courses at the Zion Christian Mission Center and an (established denomination's) graduate school of Theology,” and,“The level of teaching was truly different, like heaven and earth. Shincheonji testified not only the true meaning of the Book of Revelation but also the reality of fulfillment, without adding to or subtracting from it.“As a child of light who delivers the word of God, I will repay this grace and love,” he emphasized.

At this 100,000 completion ceremony, a total of 6,274 current and former pastors and seminarians from domestic and abroad graduated, attracting further attention. This is a more than 10-fold increase compared to last year's graduation ceremony, which 522 pastors graduated from.

The graduation ceremony, requiring significant effort for order and safety, was successfully executed by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A 10-hour transportation plan was implemented, using 2,200 tour buses to manage the large gathering, strategically distributing garages across various areas. With a team leader in each vehicle, volunteer guides, and a total of 14,000 safety personnel, the focus was on comprehensive safety management. Additionally, medical booths, emergency services, and ambulance standby teams were operational.

An official from Shincheonji Church of Jesus said,“Considering its large scale, we focused on safety and order,” and added,“To prepare for a drop in temperature and emergency situations, we also put a lot of effort into constructing a medical system, including conducting emergency rescue training and dispatching medical staff.”

He continued,“Among all denominations around the world, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is the only place where more than 100,000 saints come every year. This is because the word of truth is in Shincheonji and God and Jesus are together.“I hope you will verify the word and become one within the Bible,” he urged.

The historic 100,000 graduations held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus can be viewed on their official YouTube here: