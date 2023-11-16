'I Feel Like I've Been Able To Create More Awareness': What Is It Like For Indigenous Men At Top-Ranked Universities?

Author: Braden Hill

(MENAFN- The Conversation) One of the top priorities of the Universities Accord process it to improve access to university in Australia, particularly for those from underrepresented groups.

This is particularly so for Indigenous men, who are among the least likely groups go to university, let alone an elite one. Elite universities are highly ranked, located in metropolitan areas and tend to have fewer students from disadvantaged backgrounds (as opposed to regional and lower-ranked universities).

As of 2019, about 4.5% of Indigenous men had gone to university. Indigenous women are nearly twice as likely to apply for an undergraduate degree.

As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pointed out , there is“a greater chance of an Indigenous young male going to jail than university”.

But while politicians talk about how they want to see more Indigenous people attend and graduate from university, we don't often hear from Indigenous students about their experiences.

Our study

We are a group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous researchers studying Indigenous men in higher education. We have interviewed 19 Indigenous current and former students across Australia as part of our research.

Understanding the experiences of those who are making university work for them can help us understand how to make higher education a better option for other young Indigenous men.

Here we focus on four young men – Nullah, Dural, Ricky and Birrani – who were attending an elite Australian university.

Isolation and homesickness

Many Indigenous students grow up in remote areas , which presents a geographical barrier to study. All Australia's top-ranked universities are in major cities. This means many Indigenous students have to move to go to university.

Nullah studied education, history and maths. He told us he felt homesick during his studies:

Dural, who studied clinical psychology, also spoke of feeling isolated in his studies:

Ignorance and racism

Interviewees also spoke about encountering ignorance and casual racism at university.

Ricky did an education degree, with a focus on drama and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies. He found the Indigenous course he studied to be“watered down and it was so surface-level that it annoyed me”.

He also spoke about how little his fellow students knew about Indigenous culture. He gave the example of needing to explain to other students why another Indigenous student had not looked them in the eye.

But Ricky told us casual racism was the“hardest thing”:

Passion for study and a desire to help

Despite feelings of isolation and racism, our interviewees spoke of their studies with great passion. As Birrani, who did an advanced science degree, explained:

Interviewees spoke about wanting to represent their culture and take their education back to their communities. Dural was highly motivated by what his education would allow him to do:

Nullah talked about showing people in his community that higher education was an option for them.

Change is possible

Despite the issues with their institutions, our interviewees saw the university environment as malleable and something that could be improved. Ricky spoke about representing his culture at university.

Nullah similarly talked about helping to“embed” Indigenous perspective in classrooms.

He added he wanted to influence how Indigenous culture was perceived at his university:

Dural was he was the only Indigenous male in his psychology course. But he saw this in positive terms as an opportunity for change:

Interviewees believed they could change their universities for the better. Luis Enrique Ascui/AAP

A lot more to learn

Our research shows how young Indigenous men face significant barriers in their university studies. But it also shows how they approach their education with great passion, optimism and pride.

The interviewees told us how their strong sense of connection to culture and their identity inform how they navigate elite universities. They often encountered experiences where they had to educate their fellow classmates who, according to them, had little familiarity with Indigenous cultures.

Policymakers have a lot to learn from students like Nullah, Dural, Ricky and Birrani, especially if we are going to ensure university is a place that genuinely welcomes and supports Indigenous men to study. Our research highlights the importance of taking culture seriously, and what is possible if Indigenous culture is acknowledged, affirmed and incorporated into higher education spaces and learning.