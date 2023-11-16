Russia, North Korea Sign Protocol To Expand Ties In Trade, Technology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and North Korea signed a protocol on expanding cooperation in trade, science, technology and other field, state-run media said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The agreement was reached during the 10th meeting of the two countries' inter-governmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science, and technology held at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

Officials from the two sides agreed to expand the multi-faceted bilateral exchange and cooperation in different fields, including trade, economy, science, and technology, under the agreement reached at the North Korea-Russia leaders' summit held in September this year, according to the agency.

Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have grown following an official visit by Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia in September.

North Korea warns US of tough response

Meanwhile, North Korea again accused the US of escalating tension on the Korean Peninsula and warned of a tough response for any "military provocation."

In a statement, a spokesman for the National Defense Ministry said that recently a top US official visited Seoul and amended the "tailored deterrence strategy" aimed at a preemptive nuclear strike against North Korea.

"This year, too, the enemies escalated their nuclear threat to the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) by starting the operation of the 'Nuclear Consultative Group' aimed at using nuclear weapons against it, staging the large-scale joint military exercises of aggressive nature,” the ministry said in the statement published by KCNA.

Pyongyang also warned that its armed forces will respond with "more offensive and overwhelming counteraction capabilities and through visible strategic deterrent military actions" to any attempt to create instability on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean military drills

South Korean Navy and Marine Corps on Thursday began its weeklong military drill near the eastern coast.

Some 3,400 troops have joined the exercise that mobilized naval vessels, helicopters, and assault amphibious vehicles, including the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula further grew after Kim Jong-un visited Russia in September. The US, South Korea, and Japan claimed that North Korea delivered weapons to Russia, and Seoul warned of retaliation if Moscow transferred its missile technology to Pyongyang.