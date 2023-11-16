Russia, North Korea Sign Protocol To Expand Ties In Trade, Technology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and North Korea signed a protocol on expanding
cooperation in trade, science, technology and other field,
state-run media said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The agreement was reached during the 10th meeting of the two
countries' inter-governmental committee for cooperation in trade,
economy, science, and technology held at the People's Palace of
Culture in Pyongyang on Wednesday.
Officials from the two sides agreed to expand the multi-faceted
bilateral exchange and cooperation in different fields, including
trade, economy, science, and technology, under the agreement
reached at the North Korea-Russia leaders' summit held in September
this year, according to the agency.
Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have grown following an
official visit by Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia in
September.
North Korea warns US of tough response
Meanwhile, North Korea again accused the US of escalating
tension on the Korean Peninsula and warned of a tough response for
any "military provocation."
In a statement, a spokesman for the National Defense Ministry
said that recently a top US official visited Seoul and amended the
"tailored deterrence strategy" aimed at a preemptive nuclear strike
against North Korea.
"This year, too, the enemies escalated their nuclear threat to
the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) by starting the
operation of the 'Nuclear Consultative Group' aimed at using
nuclear weapons against it, staging the large-scale joint military
exercises of aggressive nature,” the ministry said in the statement
published by KCNA.
Pyongyang also warned that its armed forces will respond with
"more offensive and overwhelming counteraction capabilities and
through visible strategic deterrent military actions" to any
attempt to create instability on the Korean Peninsula.
South Korean military drills
South Korean Navy and Marine Corps on Thursday began its
weeklong military drill near the eastern coast.
Some 3,400 troops have joined the exercise that mobilized naval
vessels, helicopters, and assault amphibious vehicles, including
the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship, Seoul-based Yonhap News
reported.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula further grew after Kim Jong-un
visited Russia in September. The US, South Korea, and Japan claimed
that North Korea delivered weapons to Russia, and Seoul warned of
retaliation if Moscow transferred its missile technology to
Pyongyang.
