Türkiye Marks TRNC's 40Th Year With Call For Lasting Cyprus Solution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A reception was held Wednesday in Türkiye's capital on the
occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The event, held at a hotel in Ankara, was attended by Turkish
Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Minister of Trade Omer
Bolat, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, Haluk Gorgun, the head of
Turkish Defense Industries Presidency, Grand Unity Party (BBP)
President Mustafa Destici, foreign mission representatives and many
other invited guests.
In his speech, Guler said the 40-year-long struggle for
independence of the Turkish Cypriots culminated in victory today,
emphasizing that Cyprus is a national issue for Türkiye.
He said that defining Türkiye's military presence on the island
differently and expressing provocative statements will not benefit
the Greek Cypriot side.
Guler highlighted that resolution of the Cyprus issue in a way
that ensures the legitimate interests and security of the Turkish
Cypriot people is one of Türkiye's top priorities.
He emphasized that there is no tolerance for "losing another 50
years" on this matter and said that perpetuating outdated
narratives only serves to prolong the issue.
Guler also pointed out that those who dream of a solution with
status quo rhetoric are the sole source of the problem.
He urged counterparts to act in a manner respectful of the
international legal rights of Turkish Cypriots and Türkiye.
Guler emphasized Türkiye's determination to protect its rights
and interests in the Mediterranean and called on the international
community to support a fair and lasting solution for Cyprus.
He also addressed the presence of the United Nations
Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, saying that it should act in
accordance with its mission and respect the sovereignty rights of
the TRNC.
He emphasized the need for an agreement between the UN
Peacekeeping Force and the administration of the Turkish Republic
of Northern Cyprus regarding its presence on the island.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107442436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.