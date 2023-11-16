Türkiye Marks TRNC's 40Th Year With Call For Lasting Cyprus Solution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A reception was held Wednesday in Türkiye's capital on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The event, held at a hotel in Ankara, was attended by Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, Haluk Gorgun, the head of Turkish Defense Industries Presidency, Grand Unity Party (BBP) President Mustafa Destici, foreign mission representatives and many other invited guests.

In his speech, Guler said the 40-year-long struggle for independence of the Turkish Cypriots culminated in victory today, emphasizing that Cyprus is a national issue for Türkiye.

He said that defining Türkiye's military presence on the island differently and expressing provocative statements will not benefit the Greek Cypriot side.

Guler highlighted that resolution of the Cyprus issue in a way that ensures the legitimate interests and security of the Turkish Cypriot people is one of Türkiye's top priorities.

He emphasized that there is no tolerance for "losing another 50 years" on this matter and said that perpetuating outdated narratives only serves to prolong the issue.

Guler also pointed out that those who dream of a solution with status quo rhetoric are the sole source of the problem.

He urged counterparts to act in a manner respectful of the international legal rights of Turkish Cypriots and Türkiye.

Guler emphasized Türkiye's determination to protect its rights and interests in the Mediterranean and called on the international community to support a fair and lasting solution for Cyprus.

He also addressed the presence of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, saying that it should act in accordance with its mission and respect the sovereignty rights of the TRNC.

He emphasized the need for an agreement between the UN Peacekeeping Force and the administration of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus regarding its presence on the island.