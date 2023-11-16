China Seeks Neither Hegemony Nor To Wage War With Anyone - Xi Jinping

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China has no desire for hegemony and will not wage either a cold
or hot war against anyone, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after
talks with US President Joe Biden in San Francisco, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never
pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on
others," Xi Jinping said at a meeting arranged by a number of US
organizations.
"China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a
cold war or a hot war with anyone," Xinhua quoted the Chinese
leader as saying.
The talks between the Chinese and US presidents are their
seventh official interaction since January 2021, when Biden became
president. The two countries' heads met in person for the second
time (the first meeting was last November on the Indonesian island
of Bali). Xi Jinping is visiting the US for the first time in six
years. During the visit, he is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation summit.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107442435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.