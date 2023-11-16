Azerbaijan Elected To Respective Council In UNESCO MAB Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General
Conference, the election was held by the International Coordinating
Council of the Programme on Manan Biosphere.
According to Azernews, for the term of 2023-2027, Azerbaijan was
elected to the respective council.
The information has been shared on the X page of the National
Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.
Note that Azerbaijan has been elected due to votes from 110
countries. Thus,
Romania-111
Azerbaijan 110
Bulgaria 84
Russia -76
Ukraine 73
Further, being a member of the Committee will support Azerbaijan
in fulfilling its global obligations in this field. At the same
time, there will be support for the committee's acceptance of
already existing nomination dossiers and their management.
Being a member of MAB (Man and Biosphere) will also lead to the
preparation and development of joint projects with other
neighboring countries.
Besides, being a member of MAB will lead to an increase in
knowledge and skills through the existing Universities in
Azerbaijan, which will have a positive effect on the cooperation of
our Republic with UNESCO in the future.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107442434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.