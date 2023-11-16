AZAL, Azerbaijan Tourism Board And China Tourism Group Sign Tripartite Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 15, a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic
partnership in the field of tourism was signed between Azerbaijan's
national air carrier AZAL, Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State
Tourism Agency and China Tourism Group in Beijing, People's
Republic of China.
The signing ceremony was attended by Nazim Samedov, First Deputy
Executive Director of AZAL, Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan
Tourism Board, Wang Chenchen, Deputy General Manager of China
Tourism Group and other officials.
The memorandum aims to develop new tourism products in
Azerbaijan, promote them, and organize various events both online
and offline and other joint actions.
“The initiative will focus on developing unique tourism
opportunities and increasing the flow of tourists between
Azerbaijan and China. AZAL is one of the dynamically developing air
carriers in the world with a modern fleet and constantly expands
its route network. Thus, the airline plans to launch flights to
Beijing in December. Moreover, AZAL aims to develop Chinese
destinations in the future,” said Nazim Samedov, First Deputy
Executive Director of AZAL.
Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board,
highlighted the significant potential of China's outbound tourism
market. He emphasized that the signed memorandum will further
increase the number of Chinese visitors to Azerbaijan. Florian
Sengstschmid said that in the period from January to October 2023,
the number of Chinese travellers to Azerbaijan amounted to 20,469
people, which is a seven-fold increase compared to the same period
last year. According to him, these figures reflect the growing
interest of Chinese tourists in visiting Azerbaijan.
