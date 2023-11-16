Cost Of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Estimated At $7 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan estimate the cost of
construction of the Trans-Afghan railway at almost $7 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
Recently, the head of the Ministry of Transport, Ilkhom
Mahkamov, held negotiations in Pakistan with local industry
departments and large transport and logistics companies
NLC-Logistics and TCS.
The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project
can be implemented through a PPP in the Build-Operate-Transfer
format.
The parties also agreed to develop multimodal transportation
along the Trans-Afghan corridor, reduce transportation fees,
simplify cargo transportation and speed up the construction of a
railway through Afghanistan.
The Trans-Afghan Highway initiative was launched in 2018. At
that time, the project with an annual transportation potential of
20 million tons of cargo was estimated at $5 billion.
In July 2022, Uzbekistan Railways shared“Boshtransloyikha”
calculations. The institute put the estimated cost of building the
railway at $4.6 billion, and the project will take 5 years to
complete.
Last December, Pakistan estimated the construction of the
railway between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at $8.2 billion.
