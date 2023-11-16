Armenian Lobby Engulfed US Congress, Is Serious Threat To Azerbaijan-US Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
The current posture shaped by the US House of Representatives is
a clear and serious blunder in the history of the US legislative
branch. With this action, taken by the US House of Representatives
and members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, we have once again
witnessed a clear provocation of risking and opening a new
frontline at the doorstep of Europe, an American researcher, and
journalist Peter Tase told AZERNEWS in his comment on the biased
anti-Azerbaijan rhetorics of the US politicians and decision of the
US Congress.
“This is a situation that requires serious scrutiny from the US
intelligence community as well as from the Biden administration
knowing that the Armenian lobbying organisation in Washington is
conducting an aggressive and very harmful campaign against
Azerbaijan.
And above all, against the regional security in the eastern
flanks of Europe, taking this into account,” the US Congress with
the recent hearings in the Committee on Foreign Affairs, has
committed a serious blunder. I think that this day will remain a
day of infamy in the history of the US capital, the Tase added.
He also touched on Armenian lobbying organisations that produce
fake information and feed the US Congress against Azerbaijan. He
urged the US intelligence community to further investigate the
truthfulness of all information that is spread as
disinformation.
“At the same time, we have to point out that the intelligence
community of the United States needs to conduct serious
investigations so that the fabricated information provided to
members of the US Congress by the fascist government of Armenia
does not cause major consequences in the Transatlantic partnership
and doesn't amplify the harmful actions that are taking place from
the belligerent regime of Armenia.”
Peter Tase added that Armenian lobbyism is a potential threat to
the US policy which in fact poisons the minds of people and members
of the political structure and most importantly, leads to worsening
US-Azerbaijan relations.
“The egregious abuses committed by the Armenian regime in
Yerevan and abroad are a serious threat to European security,
European Union integrity as well as the US Transatlantic
partnership. These actions led by Yerevan should be condemned by
the speakers of the US House of Representatives and should be
rejected unanimously by the members of the US House of
Representatives,” the pundit added.
