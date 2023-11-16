Bankova Emphasizes Importance Of Preserving Ukraine's Human Capital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President's Office highlighted the importance of preserving human capital and ensuring the cadre potential of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the President's Office, Oleksiy Dniprov, who spoke at the international forum Human Capital: Skills For the Future, Ukrinform reports.

"I'm glad that the importance of this topic has finally come to light. The path has been long and difficult, but today we have come to the realization that without developing our human potential, without establishing and developing the system of qualifications on the labor market, we will not see full integration into the EU. Without this we will not have qualified personnel, and without this we will not preserve our human capital, which, unfortunately, we lost due to the war," Dniprov noted.

Therefore, now it is extremely important to consolidate the efforts of the academic community, practitioners, and the public to help fully protect the state and provide it with personnel for the future in the post-war period.

About 66,760 Ukrainians involved in 'Army of Recovery' project

"The large-scale invasion by the Russian Federation has led to radical changes in the migration situation so the need to preserve human capital has increased more than ever, the need to harmonize economic policy with that of employment, social protection, and education has increased. Ignoring Ukraine's loss of qualified labor force is unacceptable, as it will lead to inhibition its post-war recovery and economic development," Dniprov emphasized.

That is why, he stressed, this year's forum offers a great opportunity for experts, researchers, educational facilities, and foreign partners to exchange experience and present their own projects in the relevant field.

Lithuania sending Ukraine EUR 2M to address social implications of war

As the organizers of the event noted, the goal of the forum is to promote the innovative development of national economy and Ukraine's integration into the pan-European qualification space. To achieve this goal, it is planned to define priorities and the vector of movement of the qualifications system aimed at providing the labor market with modern skills and competencies.

The participants in the forum are expected to discuss topics such as skills for the future, a single pan-European qualification space, professional standards, and the successful start of recognition of self-education in Ukraine, as well as qualifications in the field of security and defense.

The forum gathered representatives from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Cabinet of Ministers, Office of the President, European Commission, European Education Fund, Federation of Employers, Federation of Trade Unions, Ukrainian, international experts, and Ukrainian businesses.