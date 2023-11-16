Cameron Pledges UK's Increased Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who became the first UK minister to visit Black Sea port city of Odesa since Russia's full-scale invasion, announced financial assistance to a number of Ukrainian organizations.

That's according to the UK government press service , Ukrinform reports.

While in Odesa, the Foreign Secretary also announced support to Ukrainians directly impacted by the invasion. This includes providing essential winter supplies and support for people being evacuated from front line areas.

The UK is providing GBP 10 million for Ukraine's Red Cross Society [URCS] appeal to provide medical supplies to communities directly affected by Russia's aggression and to support URCS as a first responder.

The UK will also provide more than GBP 7 million to a consortium led by Nonviolent Peaceforce, which is supporting volunteer organizations delivering humanitarian assistance in dangerous front line locations.

The UK is also providing an additional GBP 1.4 million to Mercy Corps' ongoing and livesaving work in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with the newly-appointed Foreign Secretary of the UK, David Cameron, who chose Ukraine for his first foreign visit in the new office.

Photo: EPA