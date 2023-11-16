Zelensky To PABSEC Summit: Organization Needs Restart

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine believes the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization deserves to be restarted and revitalized.

That's according to Zelensky's address delivered at the organization's summit on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, referring to the president's press service.

“The Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization deserves to be restarted and significantly revitalized. This is the necessary format of work. And we all need it,” Zelensky stressed.

He noted the importance of creating new lines of cooperation, not to remain silent about Russian aggression, and to limit the aggressor's ability to put pressure on any of the peoples across the region.

“It is important to use this platform to bring the restoration of a real and just peace and the reintegration of the entire Black Sea into the global security and economic space closer. We are able to ensure this. But only together. And by restricting the aggressor,” the president said.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization is a subregional association of 12 countries of the Black Sea region.

The organization was created for the purpose of close economic cooperation of the participating states, free movement of goods, capital, services, and labor force, as well as integration of the economies of these nations into the global economic system.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office