Border Blockade: EU Will Not Cancel Transport Visa-Free Travel For Ukraine At Request Of Polish Carriers

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Ministry of Restoration).

During the trilateral meeting of the Ministry of Restoration with the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, the latter stated that the agreement on "transport visa-free travel" would be valid at least until June 30, 2024.

The Ukrainian delegation was represented by Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach, and included representatives of the State Border Guard Service and the State Customs Service. The Polish delegation was represented by Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk, State Secretary of Infrastructure Rafał Weber, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Finance, Customs and Border Guard Services. The EU Directorate-General (DG MOVE) was represented by its Head Magda Kopczyńska.

"The key demand of the protesters is to return to the permit system. This demand cannot be fulfilled, as stated by the Ukrainian side, and DG MOVE emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting. The agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU will be in force at least until June 30 next year," the Ministry of Restoration said.

It is noted that the parties have developed joint solutions and offered them to Polish protesters. The latter proposals were not agreed upon. The search for solutions that would resolve the situation continues.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the demands to the Polish government are the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers; toughening of ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) transportation rules for foreigners; the inability to register a company in Poland if its financial activities are not in the EU; a separate queue for cars with EU license plates; a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks; and access to the Ukrainian Shliakh system.