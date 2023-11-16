One Killed, Four Injured As Russians Massively Strike Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and another four were injured in Russia's massive attack on Bilozerka village in Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army massively struck Bilozerka. According to preliminary information, one person was killed," Prokudin said.

According to him, residential buildings and a grocery store were damaged by enemy fire, a critical infrastructure facility was destroyed.

Bilozerka and nearby villages were left without power supply.



























Prokudin later reported that five people were injured in the shelling of Bilozerka.

"According to the updated information, five people were injured," Prokudin wrote and posted a photo showing the aftermath of the shelling.

According to Prokudin, the body of the deceased man was recovered from the rubble of the house by rescuers.

Four people were injured, including three women, aged 28, 56 and 34, and a 62-year-old man.

All the victims were taken to hospital by ambulance.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian artillery shelled Kherson on Thursday morning, hitting a private house and killing a 67-year-old man. In the city's Korabelnyi district, a 54-year-old woman was injured and a filling station was damaged.