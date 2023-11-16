Stefanishyna Discusses Ukraine's NATO Membership Path With Cameron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna discussed Ukraine's progress on its path to NATO membership with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

In a post on her Facebook page, Stefanishyna said that at the meeting, they discussed the systemic transformations that continue in the country despite Russia's full-scale aggression. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the commitment of the Ukrainian people to the European and Euro-Atlantic integration's course, which involves large-scale reforms and strengthening of the state.

The interlocutors discussed challenges for keeping Ukraine high on the global agenda; agreed on the need to mobilize the efforts of the international community around a strategic vision of the future of Ukraine as an integral part of the transatlantic space.

pledges UK's increased support to Ukrain

In this context, Stefanyshyna and Cameron discussed Ukraine's progress on its path to NATO membership and the expansion of cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine following the Vilnius summit. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the United Kingdom for supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course, which, according to her, will strengthen the Alliance and ensure sustainable peace in Europe.

As reported, David Cameron is making his first visit to Ukraine as UK Foreign Secretary.