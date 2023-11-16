Invaders Suffer Losses, Retreat Near Novodarivka In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the Avdiivka sector, suffered losses and retreated in Zaporizhzhia region.

Tavria Grouping of Troops Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun announced this, Ukrinform reports, referring to ArmyInform .

“In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, conducted 45 combat engagements and launched more than 1,000 artillery attacks in the past day. In the Avdiivka direction, its offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and east of Pervomaiske, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks," he said.

In the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, 22 enemy attacks were repelled. In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults six times in the areas of Prechystivka and Staromaiorske.

Russian offensive continues in several directions - Commander

In Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders suffered losses and retreated during the assault near Novodarivka. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, the spokesman said.

According to him, the enemy has reduced the number of airstrikes, which is connected either with a lack of weapons or with weather conditions.

In addition, Shtupun said that due to the lack of any tactical successes, the Russian command conducts so-called clarifying talks with its personnel, using physical influence and severe moral pressure.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have certain territorial successes south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.