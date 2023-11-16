Kherson Under Russia's Massive Attack Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is massively shelling the city of Kherson again.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian army is covering Kherson with massive fire. Stay in shelters!" wrote Prokudin.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported on Telegram that explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

One killed, four injured as Russians massively strike Bilozerka inregion

"Kherson is under enemy fire! Explosions have been heard in Dniprovskyi district of the city. The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," he informed.

As reported, on November 16, one civilian was killed and another four were injured in Russia's massive attack on Bilozerka village in Kherson region. Residential buildings and a grocery store were damaged by enemy fire; a critical infrastructure facility was destroyed. Bilozerka and nearby villages were left without power supply.