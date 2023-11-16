Three Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the central part of Kherson on the evening of Thursday, November 16, injuring three people, including a 15-year-old girl.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Kherson is under massive fire from the Russian army. Three residents of Kherson are known to have been injured. Among them is a 15-year-old girl and her 52-year-old relative. An ambulance took the victims to the hospital," Prokudin wrote.

He added that information about casualties was being clarified.

Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration, said that Russia's massive shelling of Kherson had damaged high-rise buildings and private houses in the Tsentralnyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the city.