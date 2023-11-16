Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss Prospects For Dev't Of Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed prospects for the development of
economic cooperation, Trend reports.
The issues were discussed during a video meeting between
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and
co-chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Committee for Economic
Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai.
Meredov stressed the stability and long-term economic
partnership between the countries, noting that the Turkmen-Japanese
Committee for Economic Cooperation has an important role in
expanding cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.
The parties also discussed progress in implementation of
agreements reached at the previous meeting of this committee in
December last year in Tokyo.
Both sides stressed the importance of updating the Roadmap to
the Memorandum of cooperation in the field of infrastructure signed
by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry
of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.
Furthermore, during the negotiations, the parties focused on the
further development of cooperation in the field of energy, gas
chemistry, oil refining, transport and communications, as well as
environmental issues.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President of
the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,
during a meeting in Ashgabat with the President of the Japanese
University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, stressed that in recent
years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in
trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and
other spheres.
