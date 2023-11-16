Renewable Energy Sources - Key Sector In Azerbaijan, EBRD Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The key sector
in Azerbaijan is the renewable energy sector, Chair of the Small
Business Investment Committee of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Andrew McDonald said at the
SME World Forum, held in Baku, Trend reports.
"The government seeks to diversify the economy away from heavy
dependence on oil and gas, and attracts reliable foreign direct
investors, such as ACWA Power and Masdar, who really implement
projects at a high level, according to high international
standards, and which provide a really high-quality transition to
renewable energy sources," McDonald said.
The EBRD is an important institutional investor in the
Caucasus region. The bank has invested more than 3.6 billion euros
in 188 projects in Azerbaijan and is focused on helping the country
diversify its economy and support its green climate goals to
date.
