Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Foreigners Inflow Since Early 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Over 1.5 million
foreigners visited and left Azerbaijan from January through
September 2023, the Chief of the State Migration Service of
Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said, Trend reports.
Huseynov noted that 1,517 foreigners received a residence permit
in the country, 65,756 - have a temporary residence permit valid
until the end of the year.
He added that 11,937 foreigners received a permanent residence
permit (until the end of the year), 9,190 people from 107 countries
received a work permit.
In 2022, a total of 1.6 million foreign citizens visited
Azerbaijan, which is growth of more than two times compared to 2021
(790,062).
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107442408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.