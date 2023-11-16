               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Elected Member Of UNESCO Programme Council


11/16/2023 3:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16 . Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Programme Council, the
National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO said, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 42th session of UNESCO General Conference, the election was held to the International Coordinating Council of the Programme on Man and Biosphere for the term of 2023-2027. Azerbaijan was elected to the respective council", the statement says.

Membership in the Man and Biosphere program will support Azerbaijan in fulfilling its obligations in this area. Membership in the UNESCO program will also lead to the preparation and development of joint projects with other neighboring countries.

In addition, membership in this program will lead to the acquisition of knowledge and skills through the existing universities of our republic, which will have a positive impact on Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO in the future.

MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107442407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search