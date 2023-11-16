Azerbaijan Elected Member Of UNESCO Programme Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16 . Azerbaijan was
elected as a member of the UNESCO Programme Council, the
National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO said, Trend reports.
"Within the framework of the 42th session of UNESCO General
Conference, the election was held to the International Coordinating
Council of the Programme on Man and Biosphere for the term of
2023-2027. Azerbaijan was elected to the respective council", the
statement says.
Membership in the Man and Biosphere program will support
Azerbaijan in fulfilling its obligations in this area. Membership
in the UNESCO program will also lead to the preparation and
development of joint projects with other neighboring countries.
In addition, membership in this program will lead to the
acquisition of knowledge and skills through the existing
universities of our republic, which will have a positive impact on
Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO in the future.
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107442407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.