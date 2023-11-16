Azerbaijan Elected Member Of UNESCO Programme Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16 . Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Programme Council, the

National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO said, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 42th session of UNESCO General Conference, the election was held to the International Coordinating Council of the Programme on Man and Biosphere for the term of 2023-2027. Azerbaijan was elected to the respective council", the statement says.

Membership in the Man and Biosphere program will support Azerbaijan in fulfilling its obligations in this area. Membership in the UNESCO program will also lead to the preparation and development of joint projects with other neighboring countries.

In addition, membership in this program will lead to the acquisition of knowledge and skills through the existing universities of our republic, which will have a positive impact on Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO in the future.