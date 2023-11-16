US State Department Comments On Azerbaijan's Rejection Of Meeting Proposal In Washington

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16. The US continues to
support peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State
Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
November 16, Trend reports.
He was commenting on Baku's turning down the proposal to hold a
meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in
Washington.
"We continue to support peace talks to resolve the issues
between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We would encourage the two parties
to engage in those talks whether they are here, whether they're
somewhere else, and that will continue to be our policy," he
said.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said that Baku has turned down the
proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan
and Armenia in Washington on November 20.
Concerning the statement of the U.S. Assistant Secretary of
State James O'Brien that the US side has cancelled high-level
bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated by the US
side with Azerbaijan, and“there cannot be“business as usual” in
the bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan noted that the relations could not be one-sided.
"Consequently, the same approach will be applied equally by
Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we consider the possibility of
high-level visits from the United States to Azerbaijan
inappropriate as well.
Moreover, such a unilateral approach by the United States could
lead to the loss of the mediation role of the United States. Under
these circumstances, it is important to note that we do not
consider possible to hold the proposed meeting on the level of the
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Washington on
November 20, 2023.
International law norms and principles have always been a
priority for Azerbaijan in its foreign policy. Azerbaijan will
always act in line with its international obligations. At the same
time, Azerbaijan will resolutely and adequately address all the
negative steps against its national interest," the ministry said in
a statement.
