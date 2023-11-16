Arctic Invent Unveils Its Comprehensive Dashboard On Indian E-Vehicle Patent Filing Landscape

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th November 2023- Arctic Invent, a premier IP agency, announces the release of the next in its series of dashboards centred on the "Indian E-Vehicle Patent Filing Landscape." This comprehensive dashboard provides a deep dive into the current patent landscape in India's burgeoning electric mobility sector.



According to the findings from the dashboard, a staggering 14 patents have been filed in the e-mobility segment in India. Out of these, 11K have been published, and 2.6K have been designed, showcasing the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of the industry.



Mr. Govind Kedia, Managing Director of Arctic Invent, shared his thoughts on the dashboard, stating, "The release of our dashboard on the Indian E-Vehicle Patent Filing Landscape underscores our commitment to helping the startup ecosystem protect & build enterprise value through strategic IP management. This dashboard will help startups in the e-mobility ecosystem better research the patentability of their innovations and help foster advancements that will shape the e-mobility landscape. And as we navigate into the future Arctic Invent will remain at the forefront, fostering innovation in the IP ecosystem with initiatives like our patent filing dashboards for the various deep-tech industries."



The dashboard highlights key players in the Indian e-vehicle patent landscape, with Honda Motor emerging as the leader with an impressive 867 intellectual property rights (IPR) holdings. Other notable companies include NISSAN MOTOR (433), LG CHEM (430), TATA (374), TOYOTA MOTOR (359), Renault (356), Suzuki Motor (350), TVs Motor (283), Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (258), Mitsubishi Group (240), Bajaj Auto (205), Toshiba (194), Panasonic (182), Daimler (172), Siemens (158), General Electric (150), and Robert Bosch (138).



In terms of technology categories, EV batteries dominate the patent landscape with 5765 publications. The dashboard further gives a breakdown of categories as follows: Miscellaneous (3463), Design (2573), BMS (Battery Management System) (1450), Charging system/method (1372), EV powertrain (1091), Converter (AC/DC) (1049), Battery Swapping (774), Charging stations (467), and wireless charging (345).



Arctic Invent's dashboard serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, researchers, and enthusiasts, providing insights into the trends, players, and technologies shaping the future of electric mobility in India.

