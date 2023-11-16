Minister Parshottam Rupala Says Cooperative Should Play An Important Role In Creating Awareness About Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Inaugurating the 70th All India Cooperative Week organized by National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), Parshottam Rupala, Hon'ble Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries today said that cooperatives should play an important role in creating awareness about 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.“The cooperatives have huge network and reach in the country. The cooperative workers should disseminate information about the benefits of this yatra all over the country, and work as 'Coop Senas' with collective responsibility” he further said. The theme of this year's Cooperative Week Celebrations is“Role of Cooperatives in Making India a $5 Trillion Economy & SDGs”. The function was attended by more than 400 representatives from the cooperative organizations all over the country.



Shri Parshottam Rupala, in his chief guest address, advocated for the adoption of international best cooperative practices, citing successful models from countries like America, Germany, and Japan. He mentioned about USA's electrification through cooperatives, Germany's robust cooperative banking, housing, and energy models, and Japan's effective agricultural cooperative system as inspirations for India's cooperative sector. He highlighted the imperative of engaging youth and women in cooperatives, promoting direct producer-to-consumer connections for superior produce quality, and the necessity for logistics and service sector cooperatives. Addressing a significant gap, he noted the lack of comprehensive employment data despite cooperatives being significant job providers and urged NCUI to compile such information across all cooperative sectors. Stressing on reaching the grassroots, he emphasized leveraging cooperatives to ensure that the benefits of government schemes and programs reach every individual. He underscored that cooperative membership is a prime asset, advocating its leverage for India's development and self-reliance, echoing the aspiration for an AtmaNirbhar Bharat and a Developed Country status.



Shri Dileepbhai Sanghani, President of NCUI, laid emphasis on strengthening women and youth empowerment through the cooperative model. He highlighted the initiatives like the NCUI Haat, while focusing on equipping women with skills for self-reliance, aligning with the vision of an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Dr. U.S. Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, said that the cooperative model only ensures that the benefits of development reach the lowest sections of the society. He further emphasized the immense potential within cooperatives and spotlighted the Ministry of Cooperation's transformative initiatives. He specifically highlighted three new Multi-State Cooperative societies, foreseeing their potential to revolutionize Indian agriculture.



Dr. Bijendra Singh, Vice-President of NCUI and Chairman of NAFED, delivered illuminating perspectives on cooperative growth during the inauguration of the 70th All India Cooperative Week. Emphasizing its profound impact on grassroots development, Dr. Singh highlighted the pivotal role of cooperatives in nurturing community progress and welfare

Dr. Sudhir Mahajan, Chief Executive of NCUI, highlighted pioneering initiatives under two newly established divisions, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperation (CEDC) and the National Cooperative Resource Centre (NCRC), aimed at reshaping the cooperative sector's future. Under the CEDC, activities such as the NCUI Haat, Incubation Centre, and Skill Development programs at the Noida Centre have been launched. These initiatives, supported by esteemed partner institutions like HCL Foundation and Art of Living, aim to foster skill development and entrepreneurship among cooperative members.



The ceremonial release of key publications by the chief guest marked a significant moment during the ceremony. Several essential publications by NCUI and sectoral organizations, including training modules on business promotion & diversification of PACS, housing cooperatives, and decoding cooperative law, were unveiled:



Training Module on Business Promotion & Diversification of PACS

Training Module on Housing Cooperatives

Book on "Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Cooperatives: Decoding the Cooperative Law"

Book on "Cooperative Growth"

NCUI - Incubation Centre Activity Report

The Cooperator, NCUI Magazine Special Issue

Deep Shikha, Hindi Magazine of NCUI

National Cooperative Housing Federation (NCHF) Bulletin

Kriti Kalpa Patrika

NAFCUB Magazine



Smt. Savitri Singh, Deputy Chief Executive of NCUI, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants, dignitaries, and organizations for their contributions and support towards making the inaugural ceremony a grand success.

