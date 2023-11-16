Eritrea: Monetary Contribution To Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Nationals inside the country and abroad extended 66 thousand Nakfa, 2 thousand 120 US Dollars, and 670 Euros towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and in support families of martyrs.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, nine nationals in Kuwait contributed 1 thousand 400 US Dollars, Mr. Abel Fesehatsion from Angola contributed 720 US Dollars, Ms. Hiwet fesehatsion from Germany contributed 670 Euros and nationals in Sweden contributed 11 thousand Nakfa in support of families of martyrs.

Likewise, a national who wants to stay anonymous contributed 49 thousand Nakfa, Ms, Kidusan Tesfay 6 thousand Nakfa towards augmenting the National Trust Fund.

