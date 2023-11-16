President Ramkalawan Commends Ambassador Nourrice As He Bids Farewell

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, received Ambassador Joseph Nourrice for a farewell courtesy call at State House this morning.

On behalf of the people of Seychelles, the President conveyed his sincere appreciation to Ambassador Nourrice for carrying out his duties to the highest standard and for his unwavering commitment by putting Seychelles first in the international arena.

“Thank you for serving your country, for your dedication and tireless efforts to advance Seychelles' agenda, and for the remarkable work that you have done by working closely with all SADC member states in furthering regional aspirations. I sincerely wish that with the vast leadership qualities and experience that you possess, you will extend your support and knowledge for the greater good of the country,” said President Ramkalawan.

On his part, Ambassador Nourrice thanked the President for receiving him and expressed how it has been a privilege for him to serve his country. He also conveyed his appreciation for all the support provided to him during his career. He underlined that Seychelles is highly regarded and recommended by the SADC as an example in the region. Hence, the meeting was an opportunity for the Head of State and Ambassador Nourrice to discuss matters concerning the SADC, of which Seychelles is a member. Ambassador Nourrice had the opportunity to also share his experiences and future plans.

Ambassador Nourrice has work experience spanning over the past fourty-five years and have covered both social and economic sectors. During his career in diplomacy, Ambassador Nourrice has served as the Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa and non-resident Ambassador to Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, COMESA as well as designated ambassador to SADC. Ambassador Nourrice has also served as Ambassador to the African Union with residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He has also served as the Seychelles Ambassador in Havana, Cuba.



In August 2018, he was appointed the Deputy Executive Secretary Responsible for Corporate Affairs for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and was based in Gaborone, Botswana. A post he has held until 06th October 2023.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.