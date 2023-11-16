Security Operation Kills 4 Militants, A Soldier In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (KUNA) - At least four militants and a soldier of Pakistan army were killed during security operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the army on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), four militants, including a high value target, were killed by security forces during an operation in the general area of Badaber in KPK's Peshawar district.

The military said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the area on the reported presence of terrorists.

The troops effectively engaged the militants' location and four terrorists including a high value target Samiullah alias Shenay were killed, confirmed ISPR. It said that the militants were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain men, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and targeted killings in the area," it added.

Moreover, an intense exchange of fire between "terrorists" and army troops in the Kulachi area of the Dera Ismail Khan district in KPK killed a soldier of the Pakistan army.

The ISPR said that the military is combing the surrounding areas to neutralize any other terrorists.

"The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement added.

The security operation comes a day after at least seven "terrorists" were killed in a security operation in Tank district of KPK.

Pakistan military is carrying out operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan following the rise in militants' attacks across the country after banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan announced the end of the ceasefire with the government last year. (end)

sbk









MENAFN16112023000071011013ID1107442374