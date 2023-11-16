Pakistan Condemns Israeli Occupation's War On Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (KUNA) - Pakistan on Thursday condemned Israeli occupation war on hospitals in Gaza saying hospitals are being targeted by the occupation forces in a complete disregard of international law.

"We are appalled by Israeli incursion into Al-Shifa hospital, placing patients, medical staff and civilians at risk," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a press briefing today.

"We join the international community to hold Israeli occupation accountable for its attacks against hospitals."

Pakistan also condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on the premises and personnel of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other humanitarian agencies, including the Headquarters of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

"We join the UN in paying homage to the workers of UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies who lost their lives in Gaza and appreciate their steadfast dedication to the people in need," Baloch said.

The spokesperson further said that Israel must also be held accountable for deliberately targeting mosques, churches and schools sheltering civilians who have been rendered homeless because of Israel's destruction of their homes.

"The backers of Israel must stop Israel from implementing its plans for ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people," she added.

Pakistan also welcomed the joint declaration of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Saudi Arabia last week that urged the UN Security Council to enforce UN resolutions against Israel.

"Pakistan welcomes the joint declaration of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Saudi Arabia that urged the UN Security Council to enforce UN resolutions against Israel; its demand for ceasing export of weapons to the occupying force; and its call for international Criminal Court's investigation into Israeli crimes," Baloch added.

The spokesperson said as demanded by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, all countries must also stop exporting weapons and ammunition to the occupation authorities that are used by their military and settlers to kill Palestinian people and destroy their homes, properties and civilian infrastructure.

She urged the international community to act swiftly, collectively and meaningfully to stop the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces and hold Israel accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in Occupied Palestine. (end)

