OIC Deplores Israeli Forces' Targeting Of Jordan's Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Thursday the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of Jordan's hospital in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the wounding of seven staff.

In a statement, the OIC considered this act as a continuation of the Israeli occupation military attacks on hospitals, medical teams, patients, and the wounded and displaced people, terming it as a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law".

The OIC renewed its call for the international community to immediately intervene to compel Israel to comply with commitments by virtue of international humanitarian law and relevant UN resolutions, the latest of which is the resolution No. 2,712 approved Wednesday, it said.

The resolution endorsed Wednesday called for the protection of all workers in humanitarian and medical sectors, sites, vital infrastructure, including the UN facilities, and facilitating humanitarian aid convoys, according to the statement. (end)

