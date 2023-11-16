France Condemns Attack Targeting Vicinity Of Jordanian Hospital In Gaza

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra)-- France "strongly" condemned the strike that targeted the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, wounding seven people, noting that international humanitarian law applies "to everyone."French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said, in a statement carried by Agence France-Presse, that "International humanitarian law "provides in particular the protection of hospital institutions and imposes always and everywhere clear principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution."

