House Committee Condemns Israel's Bombing Near Jordanian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee denounced Israeli occupation's bombing near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.In a statement Thursday, the committee said this bombing will not stop the field hospital staff's operations towards people in the Gaza Strip, calling for necessity of holding Israeli war criminals accountable.Additionally, the committee demanded the international community to take a "clear and frank" stance to condemn and halt Israeli war crimes.The Israeli occupation forces bombed vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital, which injured seven medical staff while attempting to treat Palestinians wounded in an Israeli airstrike.