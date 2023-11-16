(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Philip Morris International Progresses Towards a Smoke-Free Future in GCC markets





. The company's newest innovations are being launched across GCC markets including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain

. PMI has appointed over 1,500 scientists, engineers, technicians, and experts who have contributed into research and development for an ever-innovating smoke-free portfolio.





Kuwait City, Kuwait - November 15, 2023 - Philip Morris International (PMI) has continued to take further bold steps of its smoke-free ambitions in the GCC region. The company, currently undergoing a massive transformation to a smoke-free organization, is focused on fostering innovative solutions that aim to reduce harm for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke cigarettes or use nicotine products.

IQOS ILUMA was launched in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, the latest innovative product in the company's growing portfolio of smoke-free products, for adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke. IQOS ILUMA has been developed through rigorous research and development efforts of over 1,500 scientists, engineers, medical professionals, and experts, and is PMI's first tobacco heating system to introduce breakthrough induction-heating technology which utilizes no blade and requires no cleaning. The IQOS ILUMA's non-combustible innovation, based on SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEMTM, prevents the burning of tobacco. Burning tobacco produces over 6,000 chemicals, of which about 100 have been identified as causes or potential causes of smoking-related diseases.

Tarkan Demirbas, Area Vice President Middle East at Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited. said:“Adult smokers may be unaware of the choices they are making, largely due to the lack of information and knowledge on products that bring harm, versus scientifically-backed products that reduce the likelihood of smoking-related disease. At PMI, we are invested in providing existing adult smokers with better alternatives through harm reduction innovations which can help them take a step back from cigarettes towards better alternatives.”

“Smoking related diseases today call for a pragmatic solution that places consumers at the forefront, while moving away from cigarettes”, commented Saim Yasin, Director of Marketing & Digital, at PMMS.“IQOS ILUMA is our latest innovation in tobacco heating systems that will accelerate our goal towards a smoke-free future. Through a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives, we are reaffirming our commitment to create realistic, society-wide change that can reimagine the world we are living in - without cigarettes.”



Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD10.5 billion

into the research, development, commercialization , and manufacturing capabilities for a portfolio of smoke-free products-such as IQOS ILUMA. By continuously innovating and expanding our multi-category smoke-free portfolio of scientifically backed alternatives, alongside plausible policies and regulations that incorporate harm reduction practices, PMI believes the delivery of a smoke-free future can be accelerated.



IQOS ILUMA - A breakthrough harm reduction alternative



IQOS ILUMA is the latest innovation from IQOS, at the heart of it is the SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEMTM that heats the tobacco from within the new generation of tobacco sticks. These newly designed sticks are to be used only with IQOS ILUMA .



The IQOS ILUMA series offers three devices at various price points to meet adult smoker and user needs in the GCC: IQOS ILUMA Prime, IQOS ILUMA and IQOS ILUMA One. All three devices use new induction-heating technology but offer different designs to allow adult users to select the device that best suits their preferences. These bladeless devices offer a cleaner way to heat tobacco from the core, without burning it, to provide a more consistent and seamless experience, no tobacco residue, and no need to clean the device.

