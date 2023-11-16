               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prime Minister Meets French Minister Of Armed Forces


11/16/2023 3:04:07 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic HE Sebastien Lecornu, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially in Lebanon and Syria.

MENAFN16112023000063011010ID1107442352

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search