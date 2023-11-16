Prime Minister Meets French Minister Of Armed Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic HE Sebastien Lecornu, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially in Lebanon and Syria.