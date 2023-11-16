Dubai: India's Sachin Tendulkar Swaps Cricket Pitch For Golf

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 9:48 PM

The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship golf got underway on Thursday and there was a very famous visitor at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

As the world's top golfers prepared to jostle for the early lead at the picturesque Earth Course, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came calling.

The batting icon not just put his putting skills to the test at the practice green with 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic winner New Zealand Ryan Fox but also met up with world No.2 Rory McIlroy .

Tendulkar, who is the DP World Ambassador, also presented a signed India jersey and cricket stump to McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman offered some golfing tips and a signed DP World Tour Championship pin flag in return.

Tendulkar was with English football legend David Beckham at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and witnessed Virat Kohli break the record for the most ODI hundreds.

