Dubai Airshow 2023: Crisalion Mobility And Valtrans Join Forces

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Crisalion Mobility, a Spanish leader in the design and development of advanced electric mobility solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Valtrans Transportation Systems at the Dubai Airshow. This partnership appoints Valtrans as the exclusive distributor of Crisalion Mobility's cutting-edge air and ground solutions in the Gulf region.

The official signing ceremony took place at Crisalion Mobility's booth in the Advanced Aerial Mobility Pavilion at the Dubai Airshow in the presence of senior executives from both organisations. These included, Fernando Núñez, Chairman of the board for Crisalion Mobility, Carlos Poveda Rey, founder and CEO of Crisalion; Manuel Heredia, managing director of Crisalion; Oscar Lara Rapp, Chief Operating Officer of Crisalion; Engr. Mansoor Al Habtoor, CEO of Valtrans; and Imad Alameddine, Group General Manager of Valtrans.

Valtrans' appointment as Crisalion's exclusive distributor will enable the company to represent and sell its air mobility solutions such as the Integrity eVTOL developed using Crisalion's FlyFree technology, a unique and patented stability system that controls the aircraft's movements in all directions. The Integrity evTOLs can be leveraged for multiple applications including passenger transportation, emergency transportation, cargo and tourism.

Valtrans will also be the sole distributor for Crisalion's ground mobility solutions. This includes Serenity vehicles, end to end fleet management services that combines teleoperation and the driving of dynamic convoys managed from a control center powered by its Intellydrive technology.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Valtrans as our exclusive distributor in the Gulf region,” said Poveda Rey.“This partnership represents a significant step forward for Crisalion Mobility in our mission to revolutionise urban mobility through innovative solutions. With our shared commitment to sustainability, we look forward to paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future of transportation in the GCC.”

The collaboration between Crisalion Mobility and Valtrans holds great promise for the future of mobility in the GCC. It underscores Crisalion Mobility's dedication to expanding its global reach and providing innovative eVTOL solutions to meet the evolving transportation needs of the region.

“With over two decades of industry leadership, Valtrans stands as the Gulf's pioneer in seamlessly integrating network transportation solutions with hospitality, said Imad Alameddine, Group General Manager, Valtrans.“We feel proud to be chosen as the exclusive distributor of Crisalion Mobility's advanced mobility solutions in the Gulf region. We recognise the importance of sustainable transportation solutions in the evolving landscape of the GCC, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility options to our customers.”