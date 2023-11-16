Almoez Fires Super Hat-Trick As Qatar Trounce Afghanistan 8-1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Striker Almoez Ali struck a magnificent super hat-trick as Qatar kicked off their joint FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign on a flying note, thrashing Afghanistan 8-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

Almoez Ali



The 2019 AFC Asian Cup golden boot winner scored goals in the 15, 26, 33 (penalty) and 45+3 (penalty) minutes to steer Al Annabi to big victory. Hassan Al Haydos (11th minute), Mostafa Meshaal (18 minute), Ahmed Alaaeldin (53 - penalty) and Tameem Al Abdullaj (90+9) were the other scorers for the dominant home side.







Anwar Sharifi, who found target in the 13th minute, was the lone scorer for the visitors.



The victory put the reigning Asian champions at the top of the Group A which also includes India and Kuwait.

Qatar will now fly to Bhubaneswar to meet hosts India in their second match in Qualifiers on November 21.